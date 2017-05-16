If you’ve binged Khalid’s debut album, American Teen, you understand our excitement at his tour announcement. The teen Texan embarks on a 25-stop journey across the United States and Canada in July.

Khalid’s music flows between R&B and pop-rock—and we expect nothing less than his rhythmic and feel-good tunes on the American Teen Tour. Already we have a wish list of what to hear, with “Location” and “Coaster” on top. Fans can purchase tickets starting Thursday [May 18, 2017].

Wednesday, July 12: Roseland Theater in Portland, OR

Friday, July 14: Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA

Sunday, July 16: The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, CA

Wednesday, July 19: The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA

Thursday, July 20: The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA

Saturday, July 22: Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, July 23: Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ

Monday, July 24: Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque, NM

Wednesday, July 26: Aztec Theater in San Antonio, TX

Thursday, July 27: House of Blues – Dallas in Dallas, TX

Friday, July 28: House of Blues – Houston in Houston, TX

Sunday, July 30: Center Stage in Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, August 1: House of Blues in Orlando, FL

Wednesday, August 2: Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Saturday, August 5: Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD

Sunday, August 6: Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA

Tuesday, August 8: Corona Theatre in Montreal, QC

Wednesday, August 9: Rebel in Toronto, ON

Thursday, August 10: Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA

Sunday, August 13: Terminal 5 in New York, NY

Thursday, August 17: House of Blues – Chicago in Chicago, IL

Saturday, August 19: First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN

Monday, August 21: Ogden Theater in Denver, CO

Friday, August 25: The Novo in Los Angeles, CA

Thursday, September 21: Nob Hill Masonic in San Francisco, CA