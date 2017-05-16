If you’ve binged Khalid’s debut album, American Teen, you understand our excitement at his tour announcement. The teen Texan embarks on a 25-stop journey across the United States and Canada in July.
Khalid’s music flows between R&B and pop-rock—and we expect nothing less than his rhythmic and feel-good tunes on the American Teen Tour. Already we have a wish list of what to hear, with “Location” and “Coaster” on top. Fans can purchase tickets starting Thursday [May 18, 2017].
Wednesday, July 12: Roseland Theater in Portland, OR
Friday, July 14: Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA
Sunday, July 16: The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, CA
Wednesday, July 19: The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA
Thursday, July 20: The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA
Saturday, July 22: Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV
Sunday, July 23: Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ
Monday, July 24: Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque, NM
Wednesday, July 26: Aztec Theater in San Antonio, TX
Thursday, July 27: House of Blues – Dallas in Dallas, TX
Friday, July 28: House of Blues – Houston in Houston, TX
Sunday, July 30: Center Stage in Atlanta, GA
Tuesday, August 1: House of Blues in Orlando, FL
Wednesday, August 2: Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Saturday, August 5: Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD
Sunday, August 6: Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA
Tuesday, August 8: Corona Theatre in Montreal, QC
Wednesday, August 9: Rebel in Toronto, ON
Thursday, August 10: Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA
Sunday, August 13: Terminal 5 in New York, NY
Thursday, August 17: House of Blues – Chicago in Chicago, IL
Saturday, August 19: First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN
Monday, August 21: Ogden Theater in Denver, CO
Friday, August 25: The Novo in Los Angeles, CA
Thursday, September 21: Nob Hill Masonic in San Francisco, CA