Seriously are y’all surprised that the Westcoast 1st. Rounder Lost God (@LostGodTne) would “Do it Again,” welp it’s happening in the midst of “Drillafornia” where LostGod teamed with the Godfather of Drill music “Young Chop”. While we wait on the collabo project with Hoodrich’s youngest in charge producer “Danny Wolf”…. Lost God heads to the #ATL “TO gett it in” with Migos frontman “Quavo” and QC, the label’s go getter “Skippa Da Flippa” also bringing fellow Westcoast comrade “Mo Buck$” along for the ride. So press play and enjoy #LIVIN produced by #ATL Super producer “ZAYTOVEN,” plus holla at “Lost God” on a daily via Twitter @LostGodTne and IG @LostGod1618

Listen & Download Here