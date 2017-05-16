Tickets sales are a go for Logic’s EVERYBODY’S TOUR, featuring Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo.

The tour is named for Logic’s chart-topping album released earlier this month and makes 29 stops around the United States and Canada where the rapper will perform hits like “1-800-273-8255,” “Everybody,” and “Black SpiderMan.” Plus, since RattPack bud Big Lenbo is down for the tour, we expect to hear collabs “America” and “Young Jesus” as well as Big Lenbo track “Stupid.”

Joining the two is Joey Bada$$—who also just released an album. With ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, the Brooklynite gave us “DEVASTATED,” “TEMPTATION,” and “LAND OF THE FREE.”

Check out the list of tour dates below:

Friday, July 7: The Great Saltair in Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday, July 8: The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

Saturday, July 9: The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

Thursday, July 13: ShowWare Center in Seattle, WA

Sunday, July 16: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, July 18: Mesa Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ

Thursday, July 20: Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin, TX

Friday, July 21: Revention Music Center in Houston, TX

Saturday, July 22: Allen Event Center in Dallas, TX

Tuesday, July 25: Bayfront Park Amphitheatre in Miami, FL

Thursday, July 27: The Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh, NC

Saturday, July 29: Ascend Amphitheatre in Nashville, TN

Sunday, July 30: Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre in Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, August 1: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, August 2: MGM National Harbor in Washington, DC

Thursday, August 3: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

Saturday, August 5: Festival Pier @ Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, August 9: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion in Boston, MA

Thursday, August 10: Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD

Saturday, August 12: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Kansas City, MO

Sunday, August 13: Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln, NE

Monday, August 14: Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO

Wednesday, August 16: Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, MN

Friday, August 18: PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, August 19: Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn in Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, August 20: Meadowbrook Amphitheater in Detroit, MI

Wednesday, August 23: Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica in Cleveland, OH

Thursday, August 24: Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, IL

Saturday, August 26: Echo Beach in Toronto, ON