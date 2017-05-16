Mo’Nique To Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, & Oprah: “You Could Suck My D*ck If I Had One”

Mo’nique had a Mother’s Day stand up comedy show at the Apollo Theater and she shared a few words aimed at Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry.

Ever since Mo’ starred in Daniels’ film, Precious, she has routinely accused the helmsman of black balling her in Hollywood. But this time Perry and Oprah were thrown in the mix.

So, thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey. No, baby, I wasn’t blackballed. … It would kill me not to say the real shit. You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly. Y’all could suck my dick if I had one.

The beef started in 2015 when Mo’nique was offered multiple roles, Cookie from Empire being one, and the offers were taken off the table. Mo said Daniels informed her that she was blackballed because she didn’t “play the game” after winning an Oscar for Precious.

“I thought, once you won the award, that’s the top prize—and so you’re supposed to be treated as if you got the top prize,” Mo’nique wrote about in the Hollywood Reporter.

