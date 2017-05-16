Richard Spencer Leads Torch-Bearing Procession Defending Confederate General’s Statue, check out full video White NationalistLeads Torch-Bearing Procession Defending Confederate General’s Statue, check out full video HERE

Robert E. Lee was a Confederate General and today’s special rights groups perceive his statue to be a symbol of racism.

Spencer – a white supremacist whose motive is to preserve “white heritage.” By leading the protest he hopes to save the Robert E. Lee statue from being removed in Charlottesville, Virginia. The video begins with followers chanting “save the white culture.”

“What brings us together is that we are white, we are a people and we will not be replaced,” Spencer said