The critically applauded international sensation JP Cooper releases his brand new EP Passport Home available HERE.

Passport Home features the VIRAL single and title track “Passport Home.” Since its initial release last month, the track has already cracked 3 million Spotify streams and counting. It offers the perfect introduction to JP’s inimitable combination of alternative, folk, reggae, and pop brilliantly displayed on the EP.

The song lives up to its title. While recording in Los Angeles during a rare spell of rain, he exited a cab as a loud splash occurred in a nearby drain. The next morning, upon going to the airport, he realized the splash was caused by his passport going down the drain. “Passport Home” recounts that tale.

Check out the full track listing below.

Passport Home EP Track List:

Passport Home

Passport Home (Piano Acoustic)

Passport Home (Gospel Choir)

Passport Home (Guitar Acoustic)

JP Cooper Passport Home EP

iTunes: https://republic.lnk.to/JPPassportHomeEPDL/applemusic

Apple Music: https://republic.lnk.to/JPPassportHomeEPDL/applemusic

Spotify: https://republic.lnk.to/JPPassportHomeEPDL/spotify

Amazon: https://republic.lnk.to/JPPassportHomeEPDL/amazonmp3

Google Play: https://republic.lnk.to/JPPassportHomeEPDL/google-play