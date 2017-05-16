Rob Gough is an actor and a survivor of a rare bone cancer where he was given a 30% chance to live. He overcame the obstacle and can now add the title of CEO of street-wear brand, DOPE to his resume. He reveals that this has always been a dream of his and he hopes to help the brand soar to new heights.

The sky is the limit for the brand. – Rob Gough

We caught up with Rob to talk about his newest acquisition and the future plans he has in store for the streetwear staple. Check out what he had to say below.

The Source: How awesome is it to have had the opportunity to acquire the street-wear brand, DOPE?

Rob: So to be honest with you I looked at it about 8 years ago. I knew the CFO and some of the team and basically I’m from Indiana and that’s where the company was founded. So I looked into investing in it back then and the deal didn’t work out. So then about two years ago, I looked at acquiring it and again the deal didn’t work out. And then they acquired new trademarks which I really liked and they just hit a record year last year and I just really liked how the brand was still killing it and still staying ahead of trends, staying relevant, so it just made sense to buy it this year.

So you was given a 30% chance to live after a rare bone cancer diagnosis and you overcame? How does that feel?

I mean It’s incredible, it’s a blessing everyday just to wake up. Especially with the life that I’m fortunate to live so I just think anything is possible. I think any obstacle that comes your way you can overcome it just believe in it. Yeah, everyday is a blessing. I’m just excited that I get to live it.

What are some things you plan for DOPE in the future?

Yeah, I kept a few designers and I think the easy ones for the future would be women we don’t really sell for women at the moment. There’s a lot of demand for that with our brand and also smoking accessories, like smoking products we just acquired a great trademark for smoking products like bongs, papers, all that kind of stuff so we’ll definitely be going into the smoking product market as well. So those are two kind of things that I’ll definitely be focusing on.

Are their any brands that you would like to work with since you’ve acquired the company?

Yeah, collabs are definitely in the future. I don’t want to give away too much (laughs) but I think we’re going to do a collab soon with BET which will be cool being they’ve never done an apparel collab before. We also have one lined up with one of the biggest instagram models named Sommer Ray. This will be DOPE’s first model collab believe it or not. Mostly though, 2018 will be our year of collabs so stay tuned to see what we’re going to roll out.

Any artist or athletes you would like to see wearing the brand for a campaign in the future?

My homie OBJ. We’ve been friends for a while and I’d love to see him wearing the brand now that I own it. In terms of what artists we would love to see wearing the brand, any of the aforementioned and then sprinkle in your Travis Scott and Uzi Vert. Those two are trend setting with their fashion and as always their music is straight dope.

Is it cool to crossover from Actor into the fashion world, Is it different for you? I think it’s fun I’ve been in the industry a little bit and before I’ve kinda looked at it from the outside looking in and I have a lot of friends who are in the industry. So it’s been fun to watch and I think it’s going to be great. We kept alot of the same team and again I’ll add hoping to add some rockstars from other companies to and make it even better but I think it’s going to be fun. The sky is the limit for the brand.

