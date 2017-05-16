Solange’s Acceptance Speech At The Webby Awards Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Last night Solange accepted the award for Artist of the Year at the Webbys in New York. The award, presented to the singer by visual artist Kara Walker, symbolizes online excellence. Like the singer, Walker’s work explores race, gender, and identity.

Solange, like every other winner, was only allowed to say five words for her acceptance speech. Accepting her award Solange sang, “I got five on it.”

So humbled, honored, and filled with gratitude. Thank you @TheWebbyAwards and the phenomenal Kara Walker . https://t.co/q3NQbgoIFW — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 16, 2017

In a statement released back in April, the Webby Awards described Solange as “a true artist of the online generation.” They also celebrated Saint Heron, her online platform: “Saint Heron is an unparalleled celebration of cultural diversity and the evolution of music; and it’s through this platform that Solange has provided a completely new and unique space for collaboration between artists, as well as a large audience for creative expressions by artists of color.”

Watch her acceptance speech below.