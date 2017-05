Tyga was recently spotted with Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière at the 2018 Cruise Collection Show in Kyoto, Japan.

There he debuted the new Kansaï Yamamoto x Louis Vuitton collaboration. Yamamoto was globally one of the leaders in Japanese fashion during the ’70s and ’80s. He is also known for kimono designs, also seen worn by David Bowie during his tour.

Check more highlight photos below from the Kansaï Yamamoto x Louis Vuitton show debut.