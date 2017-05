Watch hit-maker Wale perform “Smile” with Phile Ade on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

SHINE – which Wale released a week early as a surprise to his fans – features collaborations with Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Major Lazer, G-Eazy, J Balvin and even Wale’s daughter Zyla, to name a few. The early album drop was accompanied by the release of a brand new song entitled “Shine Season.” Listen to “Shine Season” here.

For complete details and ticket information, please see www.walemusic.com/tour.