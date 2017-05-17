DOPE announced today that, Rob Gough is the now the leading guy of the company. Having a breakout year just last year, Gough has big plans for the brand and he would like to help the brand soar to new heights. The acquisition makes DOPE, the first major streetwear brand to be privately acquired. First established in 2007, the brand is still around 10 years later selling over $10 million a year in retail sales, Gough plans to double that number in the next 12 months. Drawing inspiration from street culture and lifestyle the brand hopes to continue that for the next years to come.

He plans to add a few things to the brand like a steady online presence, new product offerings such as women apparel and smoking accessories is on the radar.

“My goal is to grow the brand like crazy,” said Gough. “DOPE has managed to stay ahead of the trends and design great clothes for a decade. The team is phenomenal, the IP the company owns is phenomenal, and there are so many opportunities to turn DOPE into a billion dollar business.”

With a busy schedule of being an actor and much more Gough has experience in the world of investing and also running a business. He started his first company in his freshman year of college and helped the company finish line grow rapidly online. He has sold several companies as his most recent being to a public company in Silicon Valley.

“DOPE is an incredible brand that has already experienced tremendous success and I see the potential for so much more,” Gough said. “With its strong portfolio of trademarks, its reputation and it’s team, the future looks even brighter.”

The DOPE flagship is located in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles. Check out the brand’s sport line in the gallery below.