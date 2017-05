Oakland, CA music exec DJ DaBoyDame presents the exclusive new single “Double Up” that features Blac Youngsta, Mozzy and Eastside Peezy with JuneOnnaBeat on the boards. Serving as A&R for Yo Gotti’s burgeoning record label, CMG Records, DaBoyDame is planning to have a big year with the release of his upcoming mixtape, Can’t Fake The Real, set to be released on May 19th.