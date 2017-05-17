Boston just hit jackpot or what sources may say…..played “the crooks” to argubably the worst trade in professional sports history.

Folks in Beantown have a lot to celebrate as their beloved Boston Celtics are having an amazing year. Besides clinching the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, they were able to scrap their way into the Eastern Conference Finals after an amazing, thrilling 7 game series with the Washington Wizards. Last night, the lucky leprechaun was on their side as they hit jackpot and it’s safe to say that they can thank their divisional woes, the Brooklyn Nets for the ultimate draft come up. NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced in front of millions watching that they will be sole owners of this year’s #1 overall draft pick. This marks the second time the Celtics were able to receive an lottery pick. The last time it happened was in 1986 when they advanced to the NBA Finals. Following the Celtics are the LA Lakers with the #2 pick, the Philadelphia 76ers with the #3 pick, the Phoenix Suns with the #4 pick and the Sacramento Kings with the #5 pick.

In case if you are wondering, how did Boston, a elite playoff contending team land a pick that high, it stems from a deal they made with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2013. At the time, the Celtics traded Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, D.J. White and Jason Terry to the Brooklyn Nets for Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, MarShon Brooks, Kris Joseph and Keith Bogans. The deal also includes first-round draft picks in 2014, 2016, rights to swap first-round picks in 2017 and 2018. With the Nets finishing this season with the leagues worst record, their rights were quickly snatched away from them thanks to a deal which some are basically scratching their heads out of confusion now.

Next for the Boston is the Cavs as they are planning to continue the momentum they built from their warfare against the Wizards. Game 1 begins tonight and expect TD Garden to be an madhouse as they will cheer on IT4 to lead his squad to another NBA Finals appearance. But for now, it’s safe to say Boston definitely has the “BALL” on their court as they future is looking brighter than ever.