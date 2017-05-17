Today in Source News Flash: Cardi B just dropped a video for “Lick” from her mixtape Gangsta B*tch Music vol. 2, the visuals feature Migos’ Offset and show the duo at the casino, from which Cardi leaves with a huge bundle – Cardi style of course.

Logic is taking his Everybody album on tour. During the 29-stop trip he will be joined by Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo.

Snoop Dogg’s upcoming album Neva Left drops this Friday, and the veteran rapper graced us with a full track list from the upcoming project. You can listen to “Go On,” a single from the project, now on TheSource.com.

On May 18, Supreme x Comme Des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 will be finally available for purchase in the United States. The Undefeated Summer 2017 collection features long-sleeve crewneck, tech pants with side stripe logo detail and will be dropping on May 19.

Bill Cosby says he won’t testify during his upcoming assault trial. Jury selection in the trial for Cosby – facing three felony indecent assault counts in a case involving a Temple University employee – starts next week.

#NBAPlayoffs: Golden State Warriors destroyed San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals with 36 point lead.

