In the five years that Dreezy has been releasing music (only two of those being with a major label), the 23-year-old emcee has secured a platinum single, guest spots with the likes of Common, and embarked on three tours, the third of which just came to a close at the top of this month.

Hard at work is an understatement for the Chicago-bred rapper, born Seandrea Sledge.

Tucked away in a trailer in a layout that included neighbors like Action Bronson and fellow Chicago native Chief Keef at this year’s Rolling Loud festival, the young artist’s extensive catalogue of accolades remained rather hidden in the confines of her dressing room.

The only things giving away her current status while off-stage were a small team of personnel and a lavish wardrobe.

Fresh off of tour with Gucci Mane, Dreezy found herself performing at the festival just two days after wrapping, and we were able to grab a few words from her while there.

You just wrapped up tour with Gucci. How was that?

Dreezy: Man, it was super lit.

How was the experience?

It was cool. I feel like I made a close enough grind with Gucci, I got to see how he performed. He’s a big artist, so just watching how he moves and just does his thing, it was cool.

How much did you grow from the first show to the last?

I feel like I’m more comfortable with it. I always try to get my energy and vibe out with the crowd everywhere I go.

This is like my third tour, so it was more like a routine. I got the hang of it.

Last summer, around the same time that No Hard Feelings came out, you talked about growing up, getting into your own lane, and finally being able to “do you.” How much has that mentality evolved since then?

I’m still in my own lane. I still do me. I’m just more confident with my shit. Everyday, I’m getting more confident.

I feel like I’m the wave. It don’t matter who’s the wave. I’m always the one. I’m the chosen one. I just go hard, and everything works out.

You often talk about how you’re hoping to be a different image of a woman in music. How far along do you think you’ve come with that goal?

I think I did good. Honestly, I just did an interview today and they were talking about the drill scene in Chicago and he asked why I never got into that. I did. That’s how I came up. That’s how I started.

So, I came a long way if you don’t even know that’s how I started. Now, I have a real message. People don’t even look at me as a Chicago drill artist. They just see me as Dreezy.

Taking all that evolution into account, how would you describe your sound to people who are just getting familiar with you?

My sound is evolving every year. But, my message—it’s just bossing up. I stand for just female everything. Whether it’s emotional, whether it’s talking shit, whether it’s being confident with yourself, or being insecure.

I just speak real stuf, and I feel like real people can relate. Not even just females. I just come with real content. Real life shit.

So, what’s next?

I’m working on my next album. I just got off tour like two days ago. I’m ready to get back in the studio.

I’ve kind of been the studio working on a few things, but I’m about to lock in and really work.

Do you have any idea of the direction that you’ll be going toward with this new album?

New vibes. It’s definitely going to be lit. I feel like a lot of my projects have been a little emotion, but I just feel like it’s time to turn the fuck up, you know what I’m saying? Right now, I’m turnt in life.