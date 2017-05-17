Justin Bieber has teamed up with Bravado, UMG’s leading merchandise and brand management company, to present his “Purpose The Stadium Tour” Merch Collection, a brand new collection that is being released in lookbook format today.

Photographed by Samuel Trotter in Los Angeles, “Purpose The Stadium Tour” by Justin Bieber lookbook marks the first time Justin Bieber has created a visual component for his fashion forward tour merchandise.

Following acclaimed collaborations with luxury retailers Barneys NY and Selfridges London, Purpose Tour Merchandise continues to evolve creatively to meet the demand of his music and fashion following.

“Purpose The Stadium Tour” by Justin Bieber will be available on the European and North American legs of Justin’s Purpose Tour Stadium Run starting June 2nd in Landgraaf, Netherlands at Pinkpop Festival.