The man behind the Big Baller Brand is not going to entertain disrespect whatsoever.

LaVar Ball has been the topic of discussion in front of the media for quite sometime. His controversial outtakes have been making NBA franchises look other directions as his son Lonzo is ranked the #2 prospect in this year’s NBA Draft. His Big Baller Brand corporation has created a huge up roar as Lonzo’s signature shoe is being sold to the public with the retail price for over $400.00. Now LaVar’s name is now being brought up with his recent antics with Fox Sports Host Kristine Leahy. Leahy criticized LaVar of the way he raised his children as the man of his household. Ball answers back by completely ignoring her and making smart indirect remarks about her towards Colin Cowherd. Check out footage below of the heated disagreement.

Lavar Ball goes in on reporter part 1 pic.twitter.com/fA1SC7gN1O — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) May 17, 2017

Lavar Ball goes in on Reporter part 2 pic.twitter.com/ZnfQqWww8b — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) May 17, 2017