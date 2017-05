Chase Chill is a rapper from Chicago, IL. He is known for his eccentric, yet real approach in combination with a one of a kind grunge, cool and calm voice. He has created a buzz worth noticing as he was featured on Lil Bibby’s highly anticipated Free Crack Mixtape, on the track “Ballin”. Chase has gone on to release a series of singles and videos like Wild Things, Spazz Out, and Certified. Check out his latest single paying homage to his favorite growing up, The Diplomats called “Dipset”.