Inspired by their experiences with dating in Virginia, MOOD ENT. supplies a smooth banger about the unsuccessful attempts of women trying to capture their hearts. Davie Jones, Kirk D., & Hollywood Rame all express the fact that they are not easily satisfied and are soon bound to look elsewhere as their musical journey will lead them to boundless locations, and of course, an abundance of women. Thanks to the craft work of producer Len Byas, this track surely has the whip appeal to be that summer jam to have Virginia boomin’ about their frustrations with love.