The legend himself known as Dr. J is pretty familiar with creating iconic playoff moments.

As everyone watches the Conf Finals and waits to see who will win, the NBA will launch a new Finals commercial spot called, “The Stage” featuring NBA legend Julius Erving a.k.a Dr. J which will premiered during the season finale of ABC’s Designated Survivor.

“The Stage” is the final installment in the Playoffs and Finals ad series from NBA. Featuring some of the League’s greatest legends sharing their perspective on what it takes to win in the Playoffs and Finals, the previous spots featured Shaquille O’Neal in “Larger than Life” and Scottie Pippen in “Forget”. Check out the visual below.