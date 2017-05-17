Are You Ready for a New Air Max Model?

Nike continues to drop the flame kicks as the newest addition is the Nike Air Max 1 Jewel that comes decked out in a old school white/university red colorway. Everyone knows of the legendary Tinker Haltfield and what he’s done for sneaker culture. He continues to drop gems and Nike has stolen a few gems from the ma himself. The branded pair of the Air Max 1 Jewel receives the 1987 Air Max 1 Tinker Haltfield makeover. This includes the crispy all-white leather upper contrasted with small hints of red on the visible air and branding.

This is not the first time we’ve caught a peek of these kicks. Images from 1996 surfaced but never officially released due to Nike not releasing them nationwide. Today, Nike has announced that the shoes will release in celebration of the brand’s 30th anniversary.

If you would like to cop a pair you may as a few Nike retailers already have the Nike Air Max 1 Jewel in stock.