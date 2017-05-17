A Painting of Kendrick Lamar Will Be On Display In U.S. Capitol

Kung Fu Kenny will now be immortalized through art on Capitol Hill.

It was student Tiona Cordova, an attendant of Pueblo Centennial High School, who created a painting of Kendrick Lamar that was recently chosen as the first place winner in Colorado’s 3rd District for this year’s Congressional Art Competition.

The nationwide contest allows young students to submit an entry of their art to their local representative’s office, with a winner being selected by a district panel.

All winners are celebrated with an awards ceremony in the nation’s capital of Washington D.C. and their works are displyed for a full year in the U.S. Capitol.

Representative Scott Tipton was the one to tweet out the news of Cordova’s accomplishment.