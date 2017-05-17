This Is A Very Big Deal.

Ronnie Fieg is always on the move and Kith continues to grow day by day. Kith is the newest sponsor of the KITH cobras of the Bowery Premier League. The NYC based brand will now release two new soccer collections in the near future. Ronnie has been successful with just about every collection he’s released and the soccer collection will be no different. He revealed that him and adidas soccer have been cooking up a collection that will not only be popular on the soccer field but also popular in the streets. The footwear will lack boost cushioning and will stay equipped with the primeknit upper. With summer approaching, the colors reflect that and they’re eye-catching as a light blue pastel shade of leather and a vibrant texture of beige is included.

The KITH x adidas ACE16+ Ultra Boost is also on the way. Check out Ronnie’s post below as he goes into detail on how the collection came about.