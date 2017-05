Snoop Dogg has done it again! Today, the hip hop legend released the latest track “Go On” off of his upcoming album NEVA LEFT, which is set for May 19 release.

The track features soulful artist October London and was produced by Brody Brown. We would love for you to share the below with your readers! I’ve included more information on NEVA LEFT below. Neva Left Now Available For Pre-Order Now.