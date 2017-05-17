Snoop Dogg’s 15th studio album Neva Left is here this Friday (May 19).

The new album “highlights the evolution of the Dogg,” and now the official track list for the album is here.

Snoop’s new album will feature OG rappers and members of hip-hop’s new generation, with the rapper enlisting the help of Redman, Method ManCypress Hill‘s B-RealK Camp, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and, of course, Charlie Wilson.

Check out the full track list for Neva Left below:

1. Neva Left
2. Moment I Feared (ft. Rick Rock)
3. Bacc In da Dayz (ft. Big Tray Deee)
4. Promise You This
5. Trash Bags (feat. K CAMP)
6. Swivel (feat. Stresmatic)
7. Go On (feat. October London)
8. Big Mouth
9. Toss It (ft. Too $hort & Nef The Pharaoh)
10. 420 (Blaze Up) [ft. Devin the Dude, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Battlecat)
11. Lavender (Nightfall Remix) [ft. BADBADNOTGOOD & KAYTRANADA]
12. Let Us Begin (ft. KRS-One)
13. Mount Kushmore (ft. Redman, Method Man & B-Real)
14. Vapors (DJ Battlecat Remix) [ft. Charlie Wilson & Teena Marie]
15. Still Here
16. Love Around the World (ft. Big Bub)