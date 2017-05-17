Snoop’s new album will feature OG rappers and members of hip-hop’s new generation, with the rapper enlisting the help of Redman, Method Man, Cypress Hill‘s B-Real, K Camp, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and, of course, Charlie Wilson.

Check out the full track list for Neva Left below:

1. Neva Left

2. Moment I Feared (ft. Rick Rock)

3. Bacc In da Dayz (ft. Big Tray Deee)

4. Promise You This

5. Trash Bags (feat. K CAMP)

6. Swivel (feat. Stresmatic)

7. Go On (feat. October London)

8. Big Mouth

9. Toss It (ft. Too $hort & Nef The Pharaoh)

10. 420 (Blaze Up) [ft. Devin the Dude, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Battlecat)

11. Lavender (Nightfall Remix) [ft. BADBADNOTGOOD & KAYTRANADA]

12. Let Us Begin (ft. KRS-One)

13. Mount Kushmore (ft. Redman, Method Man & B-Real)

14. Vapors (DJ Battlecat Remix) [ft. Charlie Wilson & Teena Marie]

15. Still Here

16. Love Around the World (ft. Big Bub)