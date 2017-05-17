RJ-Romain Jerome partnered with The Pokemon Company International for their latest collaboration. Following up on their $20,000 USD Pikachu watch, the two present the Tourbillon Pokemon worth $258,000.

“The perfect alchemy between a prestigious horological complication and the emblem of the millennials,”said RJ.

This limited piece is wildly colorful and complements an all black 48mm case and hands. It is also paired with a black alligator strap enhanced with a yellow and blue stitching patten. The watch tributes the Pokemon symbolic colors from the logo.