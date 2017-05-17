Today (May 17) Pharrell Williams received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from NYU and delivered the commencement address at the university’s graduation ceremony.

In his speech Pharrell spoke about the new environment the graduates were entering as well as the importance of amplifying and uplifting women: “Your generation is unraveling deeply entrenched laws, principals, and misguided values that have held women back for far too long and, therefore, have held us all back.”

Pharrell closed out his speech by telling the graduations that “there is no humanity without education and there is no education without humanity.”

Watch Pharell’s commencement speech at NYU below.