The first trailer for the Lifetime’s Michael Jackson biopic is here…and no one is excited.

“Searching for Neverland,” based on a 2014 book by the late King of Pop’s former bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, focuses on the final years of Jackson’s life.

In the trailer, we catch a few peeps of the star, played by the self-proclaimed “world’s greatest” MJ impersonator Navi, balancing his home life, on the infamous Neverland Ranch with his fame and celebrity. To be honest, Navi makes a pretty convincing Jacko in some instances.

In the 45-second clip, things get a little intense when investigators question Whitfield and Beard about Dr. Conrad Murray, the doctor who gave Jackson a lethal dose of propofol just hours before his death.