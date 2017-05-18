A$AP Rocky’s home was recently broken into by armed robbers according to TMZ. The invasion resulted in more than $1 million of stolen property and according to reports three men are responsible. A woman is alleged to have opened the front door and was demanded by the suspects to collect jewelry and other valuable property for them.

Reports are revealing that the thieves particularly were aiming for Rocky who fled the scene with his safe right before the incident. Police are continuing to investigate as more information surfaces.