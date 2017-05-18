Forbes Magazine released a list of the richest self-made women in America including Beyonce and Oprah! Oprah made number three on the list with a net-worth of $2.9 billion, and Beyonce made 46 on list with being worth $350 million.

Oprah’s worth is the result of her legendary career in media and she will be returning to the silver screen this fall on 60 Minutes. Beyonce has been on the list for the past three years in which her Formation World tour solidified the spot after bringing in $250 million.