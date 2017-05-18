The latest ‘Her Take’ episode from Champs Sports features former Hot 97 Deanii Scott aka Scottie Beam – formerly a co-host on “Ebro In The Morning” and known for producing her SOB’s Who’s Next Showcase. In the episode, she touches on her music knowledge, valuable lessons from 10 years on radio, rolling loud recap, her life after Hot 97 and future plans . Hosted by DJ Khaled’s We the Best First Lady Steph Lecor in DJ Khaled’s personal Champs Sports’ store , the show touches base on fashion, music, lifestyle and much more. Giving women of the champs sports audience a perspective for women, by women. Previous episodes have featured Draya, Reginae Carter and more.

Check out the discussion below.