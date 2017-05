G-Rod is set to release Excellence EP, a 7-track project filled with his latest instrumental work. This is a follow up to his Sour Muzic instrumental series. This time around G-Rod kept to his original boom bap style, while incorporating fresh and eclectic vibes. Managing to slide some trap and R&B sounds as well, G-Rod stands true to his work and most of all his unique sound. Check it out on iTunes by clicking on this link here.