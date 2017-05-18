UFC President Dana White has revealed that he has finalised Conor McGregor’s side of the deal for the proposed boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. White will now begin negotiations with the undefeated boxer.

According to UFC on Fox the Irish man’s side is now a done deal and he is ready to take on the 49-0 boxer. White was quick however to downplay expectations

“The McGregor side is done, I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now, I’m not saying the fight will happen, but I got one side done, now it’s time to work on the other.” “If we can come to a deal with Haymon and Mayweather, the fight’s going to happen”

With The Notorious’ now fully committed to the bout however, we are one step closer to seeing this historic fight.

McGregor has also released a statement through his personal website The Mac Life:

“It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management…The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days”

No further details on the fight have been released as of now, however expect hype to build to greater levels than ever before.