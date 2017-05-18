Last night (May 17) was a night to remember as Puma and Coogi came together to throw a 1997 themed launch party before the re-release of their Puma x Coogi Clyde collection with sounds by Megan Ryte & DJ Clark Kent. The event was spectacular as guest were served with food and refreshments all-night. The event layout was 1997 BBQ-like and shared a unique story as old school album covers released in 1997 were displayed on the tables and the walls. Guest partied all night and Cash Carti aka Playboi Carti was in attendance for the festivities as he came rocking the Puma x Coogi Clyde collection as we also celebrated Biggies 20th anniversary in Brooklyn.

The Puma x Coogi Clyde Collection will re-release for a limited time only. The collection features the coogi inspired Puma sportstyle apparel which includes a windbreaker adorned with coogi print and co-branded tees. The latest iteration comes clean with a black leather upper and a coogi patterned formstripe and will release on May 25th coming equipped with a gold foil puma branded tongue with 18k gold plated lace tips. You can purchase the collection now at select Puma x Coogi retailers today.

Check out images from the event in the gallery below. (Photos by Fabian P)