Flawless gets real with the release of his new video for his latest release, “Intruders.”

The Providence-bred MC teams up with Redeye Movies for an intense visual that serves as the perfect compliment to the ill lyricist serving up bars upon bars of liquid nitrogen stopping his opponents in their tracks.

“I plan to leave my stamp in history,” says Flawless, “What’s the point in living if you aren’t alive when you’re dead.” With inspirations from the greats, Flawless plans to excite the industry with an innovative approach to art, music and visual stimuli.

Re-energizing the rap game with an unforgettable new and fresh twist on the classic Hip-Hop era that reaches and appeals to a vast audience from teens to millennials to old school music lovers alike. With a live musical show second to none, along with an effervescent energy that powerfully eliminates negativity, it is crystal clear why he is “Flawless.”

Check out the video below.