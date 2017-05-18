Nike and Jordan Brand don’t often do the co-signs but Off-White’s head guy, Virgil Abloh got one for his limited 10-pair collaboration that will release later this summer. If you see from the image the shoe will come out as one we’ve never seen before. Rumors are circulating that off-white will also be releasing a Air Jordan 3, Nike Blazer, Air Max 90 and a Air Force 1 Low.

As we see from the images the sneaker will come decked out with a “Everything In Quotes” retro inspired tongue including a media slide that is a immediate eye-catcher part of the shoe. An over-sized swoosh is featured on the shoe unique stitching.

We will keep you updated as more info emerges on the release of the Off-White Nike VaporMax. Check out images of the shoe in the gallery below.