Goapele enlists the help of crooner BJ The Chicago Kid for her new song “Stay.” On the duet, songstress and Chicago singer harmonizewhile singing “right here’s where you belong with me.”

The Cornelio Austin-produced cut is the fourth single off Goapele’s forthcoming EP, Dreamseeker, due out May 19th via EMPIRE / SKYBLAZE. The EP follows 2014’s Strong As Glass, and also includes the track “$ecret,” which pays homage to Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody.”

Listen to the song below.