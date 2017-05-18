Lil Wayne Plans To Sue Martin Shkreli If He Leaks More Tracks From ‘Tha Carter V’

Lil Wayne wants Martin Shkreli to cease and desist.

According to TMZ, Weezy is “demanding” Shkreli hand over his copy of the long-delayed Tha Carter V. The rapper is reportedly prepared to sue Shkreli if he leaks more Carter V snippets online.

Lawyers for Wayne and Universal Music have reportedly sent Shkreli cease and desist letters following the most recent leaks. TMZ is also reporting that while those close to Wayne think Shkreli is teasing Tha Carter V solely “for attention,” they’re preparing legal action if it happens again.