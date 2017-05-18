This early afternoon [May 18th] a vehicle ran into several pedestrians in New York City’s Time Square, according to police reports. Photos immediately surfaced on social media posted by bystanders. The 4-door car was slightly overturned on the curve of 45th and Broadway with a smoking hood.

At least 13 people are being treated now for injuries and it has been revealed that 1 has been killed. The driver is now in custody and police have yet to release more information as the investigation continues.