It seems like Vick is ready to make a return to the gridiron. This time, without and helmet and shoulder pads but with a flag tapped around their waist.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Mike Vick and former 4 time Pro Bowl running back Justin Forsett are set to play in a trial flag football league game on June 27. The game would be an experiment of how the idea of an upcoming football league called the AFFL would play out for the players and fans. The AFFL (American Flag Football League) is created by Jeff Lewis which he came up with the idea of watching his son play flag football and wanted to created a league that will attract players who don’t make the NFL cut. The report also noted Vick has “committed” to play quarterback for one of the teams in addition to his role as a league adviser.

The test game will not be televised but it will be available to be streamed online as other in house logistics such as player contracts and salaries are being formulated.