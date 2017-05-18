In a season full of sensational performers, the league finally ends all of the curiosity as to who was named to their first, second and and third All-NBA teams.

Just moments ago, the voters are finally tallied up. Your 2016-2017 All- NBA team selections have been announced and there have been some unanimous choices along with undeserving snubs. Leading the way for the league’s all first team selections was James Harden of the Houston Rockets. The MVP candidate is the only player to receive unanimous choice for being selected to this team. Following him were other MVP candidates such as Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

The 2nd team selections consists of Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, reigning league MVP Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokoumpo, Kevin Durant and Isaiah Thomas. Meanwhile the 3rd-team selection consists of Draymond Green, John Wall, Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozen and DeAndre Jordan.

As the teams were being announced, social media has been in an uproar about the snubs of the selections. Noticeable hoopers such as DeMarcus Cousins, Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Paul George were left out of the team. Decisions like this can affect how the upcoming free agency will turn out. Prime example is Paul George’s case. If he was to be selected onto one of the teams, the Pacers would’ve offered him $70 million dollars more than his original contract thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement. Since he didn’t make it, the Pacers can still offer him a new deal but it wouldn’t be as strong as other suitors such as the LA Lakers. Only time will tell to see how this offseason will play out as it has the makings to become an intriguing, blockbuster, record breaking one.