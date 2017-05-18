Today in Source News Flash: T-Pain released a new song “You Don’t Know Sh*t” possibly directed at his girlfriend during their fights. Additionally, he also teased a long-lost Lil Wayne collaboration album called T-Wayne, saying “I’m feelin reeeeeaaaaalll spontaneous right now” and calling the album the “missing page in the history book.”

Xscape is reuniting and Essence Festival has announced that the ’90s R&B female quartet will formally kick off its reunion tour on July 2, the final night of the 2017 festival’s engagement.

Pharrell Williams gave a truly uplifting commencement speech at the New York University’s graduation ceremony, where he talked about women’s rights.

FILA teamed up with Urban Outfitters for an exclusive basketball clothing collection. According to Yeezy Mafia, there might be a Boost 350 coming in a blue colorway. The Blue Tint/Grey Three/High Resolution Red iteration, which is reported to drop in December.

Roger Ailes, who transformed cable news and then American politics by building Fox News into a ratings powerhouse, died Thursday at the age of 77.

#NBAPlayoffs: Cleveland Cavaliers lead Eastern Finals 1–0 after winning last night’s game against Celtics 117–104.

