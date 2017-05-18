Reebok Classic and longstanding partner Melody Ehsani return for Spring/Summer to release a collection celebrating female empowerment and women of color, reimagining street wear staples such as jumpsuits, t-shirts and dresses alongside Reebok’s Princess sneaker silhouette.

Drawing upon Melody’s personal experience as a strong-willed female and her understanding of the American street scene, the collection is bold and unapologetic in its aesthetic as boxy and oversized shapes give a subtle yet stylish nod to military uniform design.

The Princess Me sneaker is at the heart of the collection, featuring a leather upper with contrasting cream pony hair, and an embroidered graphic of distinctive feminist Nefertiti on the heel.

The Reebok Classic X Melody Ehsani SS17 collection is available at Reebok.com, Melody Ehsani’s store and selected retailers around the world from 5/19/2017.