Dallas is shining a light on its new trill-gem, SakkLife Da’Vinci with the release of Sakklife Forever. The 14-track mixtape is hosted by MMG’s own BayBay The Ambassador who compliments Da’Vinci’s high energetic melodies and raw concepts. No stranger to the streets Da’Vinci managed to pack Forever with different strategies to get to the bag. If he’s not taking it in “Got To Get It“, then he’s reminding those who may not be familiar with him that it’s his time in songs like “Ain’t Me“. Check out the mixtape below.