In the midst of her Travis Scott, “Goosebumps,” cover buzzing all over the web, Teenear releases her original new single “Something Else.” “Something Else” was produced by Grammy nominated producer Velous. Taking a break from working with Billboard artists like Jeremih, Velous teamed up with iHeart tour performer, Teenear, to create another smash. “Something Else” is an up-tempo R&B song, that describes meeting someone unexpectedly and discovering new things in life and love.