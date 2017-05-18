WhatsApp suffered an outage that left users across the world unable to use the messaging app.

The Facebook-owned app went offline at around 6pm on Wednesday with thousands quickly taking to social media to discuss the outage.

It was not clear what caused the problems.

The problem came exactly two weeks after ​WhatsApp previously crashed, on March 3, leaving millions of users unable to send or receive messages.

It saw the app refuse to properly start for some users, who were left with a ‘connecting…’ message.

The messaging service also previously crashed on New Year’s Eve.

WhatsApp, which was bought by Facebook in 2014 for almost $20 billion, is estimated to have over one billion users worldwide.