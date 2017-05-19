This Basquiat Painting Has Just Sold for $110.5 Million

Jean-Michel Basquiat is, quite possibly, one of the most recognizable names in modern art.

His life and works have notably served as an influence for today’s front-runners within the realms of music, art, and fashion.

Yesterday, at Sotheby’s auction in New York City, that influence lived on following a record-breaking sale of of his painting “Untitled” for an earth-shattering price tag of $110.5 million, and on Haitian Flag Day no less–a day celebrating one-half of Basquiat’s heritage.

After the sale, it was revealed that Japanese collector and the founder of e-commerce company Start today and virtual mall ZOZOTOWN, Yusaku Maezawa, had placed the winning bid after an 11-minute contest.

“Tonight, Jean-Michel Basquiat entered the pantheon of artists whose works have commanded prices over $100 million, including Picasso, Giacometti, Bacon, and Warhol,” said head of Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Department in New York, Gregoire Billault.