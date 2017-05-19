Faith Evans is gifting the world with new music from The Notorious B.I.G. 20 years after the legendary rapper’s death. Evans, who was married to the MC from 1994 up until his death in 1997, put together a duet album featuring the two titled The King & I. The 25-track project brings new life to classic Biggie verses, and even features previously unheard rhymes as well. The singer also recruited Lil Kim, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, The L.O.X. and Lil Cease for features on the album.

In March of 2016 Faith said the album was in its “finishing stages,” and during an appearance on Dame Dash’s podcast she said that she and Biggie would have recorded a duet album if he had not been killed.

“Today, if he was alive, I know, ultimately, we would’ve done something like this,” she said. “But the way the stuff has come together, and the way I’m using his vocals, it’s giving the stuff new life. It’s totally different.”

Get the album here.