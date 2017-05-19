Nearly a decade after first revealing his plan to team up with rapper Lil Wayne, T-Pain has finally unleashed the once forgotten T-Wayne collaborative album.

Promised to the masses back in 2009, the project never materialzed for whatever reason. But, all is forgiven as New Orleans and Tallahassee meet again for a collab made in Southern rap heaven.

The 8-track project comes with a side of nostalgia as it seems to be compiled of previously unreleased tracks that were aging beautifully in T-Pain’s computer hard drive.

The project certainly comes at a refreshing time when both artists, who experienced the height of their careers around the same time, have been hard at work behind the mic to maintain their profiles within today’s landscape.