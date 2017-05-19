Kick’d Out: Reebok Classic Announces Golden Barbie As The Face Of Lady Foot Locker Campaign

Kick’d Out: Reebok Classic Announces Golden Barbie As The Face Of Lady Foot Locker Campaign

Reebok Classic officially welcomes international supermodel, actress and fitness maven Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) as one of its newest faces for the Reebok brand, joining the likes of Gigi Hadid, Teyana Taylor and Future.

Adored by her millions of social media followers, Sanders will serve as the face of Reebok’s Women’s Classic campaign and collection with Lady Foot Locker.

Sanders has quickly gained international notoriety as a style icon – having walked countless catwalks around the world for top designers and striking poses for the most legendary fashion photographers.

In the new Reebok Classic campaign, launching nationwide in key Lady Foot Locker stores, as well as on Reebok.com, Jasmine Sanders was photographed at the sun-dappled Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which served as the perfect backdrop to this streetwear collection.

Blending key performance and street sensibilities, the collection includes directional designs that cater to the modern fashionista. Standout styles include the coordinating red/white/blue Striped Crew and the long Striped Skirt, paired with the Aztec Garment and Gum sneaker in white with gumsole, as well as Iconic Crew Sweat and matching Fitness Leggings paired with the Classic Leather sneaker in white.

The 26 piece collection is rounded out by additional key pieces including the cropped Rib Tank Top, various Tees, a Knit Track Short, and various styles of the Aztec sneaker in black, white, red and clue, along with Classic Leather sneakers in white, black and neutral colorways.

Please visit www.ladyfootlocker.com or http://www.reebok.com/us/jasmine_sanders for additional information.